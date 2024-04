\ud83d\udc3a ????'? ?? ?



\u00a9\ufe0f @J_George2 to captain the side.

\ud83d\udd19 @maroitoje returns!

\ud83d\udd1f @Alex_goode0 in at fly-half.



Team News \ud83d\udc47#YourSaracens\ud83d\udcab | @CityIndex