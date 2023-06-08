Les demi-finales de Top 14, le Championnat d'Europe de rugby à 7... Le programme TV de ce week-end
Toulouse - Racing 92 et La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles sur Canal +, le championnat d'Europe de rugby à 7, la finale d'Élite 1 féminine, la quinzième journée de NRL... Découvrez l'heure et la chaîne de chaque rencontre de rugby diffusée ce week-end.
Vendredi 9 juin
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : Blues / Waratahs (Direct) Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 9h30
CANAL+ SPORT : Blues / Waratahs. Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 18h30
CANAL+ : Toulouse / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. Demi-finale. 21h05
CANAL+ SPORT : Toulouse / Racing 92. Top 14. Demi-finale. 0h00
- Rugby à 13
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Raiders / Warriors (Direct) NRL. 15e journée. 9h55
BEIN SPORTS 3 : Raiders / Warriors. NRL. 15e journée. 21h30
- Rugby à 7
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : France F / Italie F (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 12h28
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : France H / Grande-Bretagne H (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 13h30
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : France F / Portugal F (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 17h50
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : France H / Irlande H (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 18h30
Samedi 10 juin
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : Chiefs / Reds (Direct) Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 6h30
CANAL+ SPORT : Crusaders / Fijian Drua (Direct) Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 9h00
CANAL+ SPORT : Brumbies / Hurricanes (Direct) Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 11h30
CANAL+ : La Rochelle / Bordeaux Bègles (Direct) Top 14. Demi-finale. 17h00
FRANCE 4 - RUGBYZONE.TV : Bordeaux / Blagnac (Direct) Élite 1 féminine. Finale. 17h35
CANAL+ SPORT : La Rochelle / Bordeaux Bègles. Top 14. Demi-finale. 21h00
- Rugby à 13
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Broncos / Knights (Direct) NRL. 15e journée. 9h25
BEIN SPORTS 3 : Broncos / Knights. NRL. 15e journée. 22h15
- Rugby à 7
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : Monaco H / Bosnie H (Direct) Conference 1 (Belgrade). 9h22
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : Grande-Bretagne F / France F (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 11h28
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : France H / Belgique H (Direct) Championship Series (Algarve). 12h30
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : Monaco H / Andorre H (Direct) Conference 1 (Belgrade). 14h40
Dimanche 11 juin
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : La Rochelle / Bordeaux Bègles. Top 14. Demi-finale. 11h45
CANAL+ SPORT : Crusaders / Fidjan Drua. Super Rugby. Quart de finale. 0h30
CANAL+ : Fidjan Drua / Reds. Super Rugby. 15e journée. 3h25
- Rugby à 13
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Storm / Sharks (Direct) NRL. 15e journée. 8h00
BEIN SPORTS 3 : Storm / Sharks. NRL. 15e journée. 18h00
