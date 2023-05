??????? ??????? \ud83d\udc81‍\u2642\ufe0f



Sale Sharks are pleased to announce the signing of @TVeainu ahead of the 23-24 #GallagherPrem season! \ud83d\ude4c



Telusa will join the club from @SFParisRugby in time for pre-season after signing a one-year deal with #YourSharks.



Read more here \ud83d\udc47