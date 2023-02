2023 FINAL KICK OFF TIME CONFIRMED \ud83d\udea8



The battle for this year's #HeinekenChampionsCup crown will get underway in exactly 3 months at 16:45 BST in Dublin ?



The Aviva is waiting, and if it's anything like last year's semi-final we're in for a treat \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/gXM9ZSTve4 pic.twitter.com/KMWw5z572E