? Wilco Louw was #ReadyToReign when he scrummed not one but TWO strongmen!



\ud83d\udcaa @stoltman_tom and @luke_stoltman were in awe of our tighthead’s power.



\ud83c\udf9e Watch the full video here: https://t.co/sT0QqufZFJ #Reign #MadeItReign #COYQ pic.twitter.com/G8MPCBB2lp