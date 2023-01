\ud83d\udc3a ????'? ?? \ud83d\udea8



4️⃣ changes from \ud83c\udf52 win.

\u00a9\ufe0f @J_George2 captains the side.

? @TWoolfy & @ManuVunipola back from injuries on the bench.



Full Team News \u2b07\ufe0f#YourSaracens\ud83d\udcab