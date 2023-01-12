Retour de la Champions Cup, 17e journée de Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end
PROGRAMME TV - Le Top 14 laisse sa place aux compétitions européennes le temps de deux week-ends, la 17e journée de Pro D2 avant un nouvelle pause d'une semaine... Voici l'intégralité du programme TV du week-end !
-
Vendredi 13 janvier
VIÀOCCITANIE : 9h05 ViàSports (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT : 15.35 Sport reporter : Guirado dernier combat
CANAL+ SPORT : 16.05 Vannes / Agen Pro D2. 17e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 18.45 Avant-match (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT : 19.00 Nevers / Oyonnax (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 19.25 Béziers / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 19.25 Grenoble / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 19.25 Rouen / Soyaux-Angoulême (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 19.25 Mont-de-Marsan / Massy (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : 19.25 Montauban / Provence Rugby (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
FRANCE 3 20.45 : Tout le sport (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 20.45 Avant-match (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 20.50 Clermont / Leicester (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 20.50 Pau / Dragons (Direct) Challenge Cup. 3e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 20.50 Avant-match (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT : 21.00 Colomiers / Biarritz (Direct) Pro D2. 17e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 22.50 Après-match (Direct) CANAL+ 3.30 Colomiers / Biarritz Pro D2. 17e journée
-
Samedi 14 janvier
FRANCE 3 : 10.00 Rencontres à XV (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 11.30 Clermont / Leicester Champions Cup. 3e journée.
FRANCE 3 OCCITANIE : 12.00 Rugby Magazine (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 12.00 Pau / Dragons Challenge Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 13.30 Rugby Pack (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 13.55 Sale / Toulouse (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
FRANCE 3 - BEIN SPORTS 3 : 13.55 Stade français / Lions (Direct) Challenge Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 4 : 13.55 Gloucester / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 15.00 Hyères / Suresnes (Direct) Nationale. 15e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 16.00 Blagnac / Valence-Romans (Direct) Nationale. 15e journée.
FRANCE 2 : 16.00 Avant-match (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 16.00 Rugby Pack (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 2 : 16.05 Sharks / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 4 : 16.10 Munster / Northampton (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 6 : 16.10 Bath / Toulon (Direct) Challenge Cup. 3e journée.
-
Dimanche 15 janvier
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 13.30 beIN Center (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 13.55 Castres / Édimbourg (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 4 : 13.55 London Irish / Stormers (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) :15.00 Chambéry / Bourg-en-Bresse (Direct) Nationale. 14e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 15.00 Cognac / Tarbes (Direct) Nationale. 15e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 15.00 Rennes / Albi (Direct) Nationale. 15e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 15.05 Vannes / Agen Pro D2. 17e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 16.00 beIN Center (Direct)
FRANCE 2 : 16.05 Avant-match (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : 16.15 Racing 92 / Harlequins (Direct) Champions Cup. 3e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 16.45 Nevers / Oyonnax Pro D2. 17e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 18.15 beIN Center (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT : 18.30 Colomiers / Biarritz Pro D2. 17e journée.
FRANCE 3 : 20.05 Stade 2 (Direct)