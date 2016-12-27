Icon Sport

Pro D2, transfert - Libéré par Pau, Aucagne rejoint Béziers

Fabien Pomiès

Hier à 11:18

PRO D2 - Fortement pressenti pour occuper le poste d'entraîneur à Béziers, David Aucagne a réussi à trouver un accord avec Pau pour sa libération. La Section paloise a officialisé cette information ce mardi. Il entrainera avec David Gérard (39 ans), ancien deuxième ligne international passé par Bègles-Bordeaux, Toulouse, Northampton et le Racing notamment. Ce dernier l'a officialisé lundi.

