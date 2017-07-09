AFP
Le calendrier complet du Top 14 pour la saison 2017-2018
TOP 14 - Retrouvez le calendrier complet du championnat, journée par journée ainsi que les dates de la phase finale pour la saison 2017-2018.
Matches aller
1e journée (25-27 août)
Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont
Brive - La Rochellle
Montpellier - Agen
Oyonnax - Toulouse
Stade français - Lyon
Racing 92 - Castres
Toulon - Pau
2e journée (1-3 septembre)
Agen - Racing 92
Castres - Bordeaux-Bègles
Lyon - Brive
Montpellier - Oyonnax
Stade Français - La Rochelle
Toulouse - Pau
Clermont - Toulon
Damian Penaud - Clermont-Toulon - 04/06/2017AFP
3e journée (8-10 septembre)
Bordeaux-Bègles - Stade français
Brive - Racing 92
Castres - Montpellier
La Rochelle - Clermont
Oyonnax - Agen
Pau - Lyon
Toulon - Toulouse
4e journée (15-17 septembre)
Agen - La Rochelle
Clermont - Brive
Lyon - Bordeaux-Bègles
Montpelllier - Toulon
Pau - Castres
Racing 92 - Oyonnax
Toulouse - Stade français
5e journée (22-24 septembre)
Agen - Pau
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier
Brive - Toulouse
La Rochelle - Oyonnax
Lyon - Castres
Stade français - Toulon
Clermont - Racing 92
6e journée (29-31 septembre)
Castres - Clermont
Montpellier - Brive
Oyonnax - Bordeaux-Bègles
Pau - Stade français
Racing 92 - Lyon
Toulon - La Rochelle
Toulouse - Agen
Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier) face au Racing 92 - 20 mai 2017AFP
7e journée (6-8 octobre)
Agen - Lyon
Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulon
Brive - Castres
La Rochelle - Racing 92
Oyonnax - Pau
Stade français - Montpellier
Toulouse - Clermont
8e journée (27-29 octobre)
Castres - Agen
Clermont - Stade français
La Rochelle - Toulouse
Lyon - Oyonnax
Pau - Montpellier
Racing 92 - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulon - Brive
9e journée (3-5 novembre)
Agen - Toulon
Brive - Stade français
Lyon - La Rochelle
Montpellier - Clermont
Oyonnax - Castres
Racing 92 - Pau
Toulouse - Bordeaux-Bègles
10e journée (17-19 novembre)
Bordeaux-Bègles - Agen
Castres - La Rochelle
Clermont - Lyon
Montpellier - Toulouse
Stade français - Oyonnax
Pau - Brive
Toulon - Racing 92
11e journée (24-26 novembre)
Agen - Stade français
Bordeaux-Bègles - Brive
Castres - Toulon
La Rochelle - Pau
Lyon - Toulouse
Oyonnax - Clermont
Racing - Montpellier
12e journée (1-3 décembre)
Brive - Oyonnax
Clermont - Agen
La Rochelle - Montpellier
Stade français - Racing 92
Pau - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulon - Lyon
Toulouse - Castres
Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92) face au Stade français - 30 avril 2017AFP
13e journée (23 décembre)
Agen - Brive
Bordeaux-Bègles - La Rochelle
Castres - Stade français
Montpellier - Lyon
Pau - Clermont
Racing 92 - Toulouse
Toulon - Oyonnax
Matches retours
14e journée (29-31 décembre)
Brive - Montpellier
Clermont - Castres
La Rochelle - Agen
Lyon - Pau
Oyonnax - Racing 92
Stade Français - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulouse - Toulon
15e journée (5-7 janvier)
Agen - Castres
Bordeaux-Bègles - Lyon
Brive - Toulon
Montpellier - Stade français
Oyonnax - La Rochelle
Pau - Toulouse
Racing 92 - Clermont
16e journée (26-28 janvier)
Castres - Racing 92
Clermont - Montpellier
La Rochelle - Brive
Lyon - Agen
Stade français - Pau
Toulon - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulouse - Oyonnax
17e journée (16-18 février)
Agen - Toulouse
Bordeaux-Bègles - Castres
Brive - Pau
Lyon - Clermont
Oyonnax - Montpellier
Racing 92 - La Rochelle
Toulon - Stade français
18e journée (26-28 février)
Castres - Lyon
Clermont - Oyonnax
La Rochelle - Toulon
Montpellier - Bordeaux-Bègles
Stade français - Agen
Pau - Racing 92
Toulouse - Brive
Kévin Gourdon (La Rochelle) face à Toulon - 26 mai 2017AFP
19e journée (2-4 mars)
Agen - Montpellier
Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulouse
Castres - Pau
Clermont - La Rochelle
Lyon - Toulon
Oyonnax - Stade français
Racing 92 - Brive
20e journée (9-11 mars)
Bordeaux-Bègles - Oyonnax
Brive - Clermont
Montpellier - Racing 92
Stade français - Castres
Pau - La Rochelle
Toulon - Agen
Toulouse - Lyon
21e journée (16-18 mars)
Agen - Bordeaux-Bègles
Castres - Brive
Clermont - Pau
La Rochelle - Lyon
Oyonnax - Toulon
Racing 92 - Stade français
Toulouse - Montpellier
22e journée (23-25 mars)
Brive - Agen
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles
Lyon - Racing 92
Montpellier - Castres
Stade français - Toulouse
Pau - Oyonnax
Toulon - Clermont
23e journée (6-8 avril)
Agen - Oyonnax
Bordeaux-Bègles - Pau
Brive - Lyon
Castres - Toulouse
Montpellier - La Rochelle
Stade français - Clermont
Racing 92 - Toulon
24e journée (13-15 avril)
Clermont - Bordeaux-Bègles
La Rochelle - Castres
Lyon - Stade français
Oyonnax - Brive
Pau - Agen
Toulon - Montpellier
Toulouse - Racing 92
Anthony Jelonch (Castres)AFP
25e journée (27-29 avril)
Agen - Clermont
Bordeaux-Bègles - Racing 92
Montpellier - Pau
Oyonnax - Lyon
Stade français - Brive
Toulon - Castres
Toulouse - La Rochelle
26e journée (5 mai)
Brive - Bordeaux-Bègles
Castres - Oyonnax
La Rochelle - Stade français
Lyon - Montpellier
Pau - Toulon
Racing 92 - Agen
Clermont - Toulouse