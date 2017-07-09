AFP

Le calendrier complet du Top 14 pour la saison 2017-2018

Le calendrier complet du Top 14
TOP 14 - Retrouvez le calendrier complet du championnat, journée par journée ainsi que les dates de la phase finale pour la saison 2017-2018.

Matches aller

1e journée (25-27 août)

Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont
Brive - La Rochellle
Montpellier - Agen
Oyonnax - Toulouse
Stade français - Lyon
Racing 92 - Castres
Toulon - Pau

2e journée (1-3 septembre)

Agen - Racing 92
Castres - Bordeaux-Bègles
Lyon - Brive
Montpellier - Oyonnax
Stade Français - La Rochelle
Toulouse - Pau
Clermont - Toulon

Damian Penaud - Clermont-Toulon - 04/06/2017

3e journée (8-10 septembre)

Bordeaux-Bègles - Stade français
Brive - Racing 92
Castres - Montpellier
La Rochelle - Clermont
Oyonnax - Agen
Pau - Lyon
Toulon - Toulouse

4e journée (15-17 septembre)

Agen - La Rochelle
Clermont - Brive
Lyon - Bordeaux-Bègles
Montpelllier - Toulon
Pau - Castres
Racing 92 - Oyonnax
Toulouse - Stade français

5e journée (22-24 septembre)

Agen - Pau
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier
Brive - Toulouse
La Rochelle - Oyonnax
Lyon - Castres
Stade français - Toulon
Clermont - Racing 92

6e journée (29-31 septembre)

Castres - Clermont
Montpellier - Brive
Oyonnax - Bordeaux-Bègles
Pau - Stade français
Racing 92 - Lyon
Toulon - La Rochelle
Toulouse - Agen

Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier) face au Racing 92 - 20 mai 2017

7e journée (6-8 octobre)

Agen - Lyon
Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulon
Brive - Castres
La Rochelle - Racing 92
Oyonnax - Pau
Stade français - Montpellier
Toulouse - Clermont

8e journée (27-29 octobre)

Castres - Agen
Clermont - Stade français
La Rochelle - Toulouse
Lyon - Oyonnax
Pau - Montpellier
Racing 92 - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulon - Brive

9e journée (3-5 novembre)

Agen - Toulon
Brive - Stade français
Lyon - La Rochelle
Montpellier - Clermont
Oyonnax - Castres
Racing 92 - Pau
Toulouse - Bordeaux-Bègles

10e journée (17-19 novembre)

Bordeaux-Bègles - Agen
Castres - La Rochelle
Clermont - Lyon
Montpellier - Toulouse
Stade français - Oyonnax
Pau - Brive
Toulon - Racing 92

11e journée (24-26 novembre)

Agen - Stade français
Bordeaux-Bègles - Brive
Castres - Toulon
La Rochelle - Pau
Lyon - Toulouse
Oyonnax - Clermont
Racing - Montpellier

12e journée (1-3 décembre)

Brive - Oyonnax
Clermont - Agen
La Rochelle - Montpellier
Stade français - Racing 92
Pau - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulon - Lyon
Toulouse - Castres

Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92) face au Stade français - 30 avril 2017

13e journée (23 décembre)

Agen - Brive
Bordeaux-Bègles - La Rochelle
Castres - Stade français
Montpellier - Lyon
Pau - Clermont
Racing 92 - Toulouse
Toulon - Oyonnax

Matches retours

14e journée (29-31 décembre)

Brive - Montpellier
Clermont - Castres
La Rochelle - Agen
Lyon - Pau
Oyonnax - Racing 92
Stade Français - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulouse - Toulon

15e journée (5-7 janvier)

Agen - Castres
Bordeaux-Bègles - Lyon
Brive - Toulon
Montpellier - Stade français
Oyonnax - La Rochelle
Pau - Toulouse
Racing 92 - Clermont

16e journée (26-28 janvier)

Castres - Racing 92
Clermont - Montpellier
La Rochelle - Brive
Lyon - Agen
Stade français - Pau
Toulon - Bordeaux-Bègles
Toulouse - Oyonnax

17e journée (16-18 février)

Agen - Toulouse
Bordeaux-Bègles - Castres
Brive - Pau
Lyon - Clermont
Oyonnax - Montpellier
Racing 92 - La Rochelle
Toulon - Stade français

18e journée (26-28 février)

Castres - Lyon
Clermont - Oyonnax
La Rochelle - Toulon
Montpellier - Bordeaux-Bègles
Stade français - Agen
Pau - Racing 92
Toulouse - Brive

Kévin Gourdon (La Rochelle) face à Toulon - 26 mai 2017

19e journée (2-4 mars)

Agen - Montpellier
Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulouse
Castres - Pau
Clermont - La Rochelle
Lyon - Toulon
Oyonnax - Stade français
Racing 92 - Brive

20e journée (9-11 mars)

Bordeaux-Bègles - Oyonnax
Brive - Clermont
Montpellier - Racing 92
Stade français - Castres
Pau - La Rochelle
Toulon - Agen
Toulouse - Lyon

21e journée (16-18 mars)

Agen - Bordeaux-Bègles
Castres - Brive
Clermont - Pau
La Rochelle - Lyon
Oyonnax - Toulon
Racing 92 - Stade français
Toulouse - Montpellier

22e journée (23-25 mars)

Brive - Agen
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles
Lyon - Racing 92
Montpellier - Castres
Stade français - Toulouse
Pau - Oyonnax
Toulon - Clermont

23e journée (6-8 avril)

Agen - Oyonnax
Bordeaux-Bègles - Pau
Brive - Lyon
Castres - Toulouse
Montpellier - La Rochelle
Stade français - Clermont
Racing 92 - Toulon

24e journée (13-15 avril)

Clermont - Bordeaux-Bègles
La Rochelle - Castres
Lyon - Stade français
Oyonnax - Brive
Pau - Agen
Toulon - Montpellier
Toulouse - Racing 92

Anthony Jelonch (Castres)

25e journée (27-29 avril)

Agen - Clermont
Bordeaux-Bègles - Racing 92
Montpellier - Pau
Oyonnax - Lyon
Stade français - Brive
Toulon - Castres
Toulouse - La Rochelle

26e journée (5 mai)

Brive - Bordeaux-Bègles
Castres - Oyonnax
La Rochelle - Stade français
Lyon - Montpellier
Pau - Toulon
Racing 92 - Agen
Clermont - Toulouse

Matches d'accession entre le 13e de Top 14 et le finaliste de Pro D2 : vendredi 11, samedi 12 ou dimanche 13 mai

Barrages : vendredi 18, samedi 19 ou dimanche 20 mai

Demi-finales : Vendredi 25, samedi 26 ou dimanche 27 mai au Parc OL à Lyon

Finale le samedi 2 juin au Stade de France à Saint-Denis

Top 14

Phase finale

