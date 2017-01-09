Icon Sport

PROGRAMME TV RUGBY - Champions Cup, Pro D2, Matches en direct... L'agenda du 9 au 15 janvier

Le programme TV du 9 au 15 janvier
Clément Mazella

il y a 1 heure

RUGBY - Retour de la Coupe d'Europe ce week-end avec notamment une affiche 100% française entre l'UBB et Clermont. Sans oublier la Pro D2 qui se poursuit avec la 17e journée. Aucune excuse si vous ratez une rencontre...

Jeudi 12 janvier

20h45 : Narbonne - Montauban (Pro D2) sur Canal+ Sport

20h45 : Bayonne - La Rochelle (Challenge Cup) sur BeInSport 2

Vendedi 13 janvier

19h15 : Les Tontons Flankers, présenté par Christian Califano, sur Eurosport 2

20h : Soyaux-Angoulême - Albi (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Bourgoin - Carcassonne (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Dax - Colomiers (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Oyonnax - Béziers (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Vannes - Biarritz (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h30 : Agen - Mont-de-Marsan (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h45 : Leinster - Montpellier (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport 2

22h15 : Soir de Pro D2, présenté par Géraldine Pons, sur Eurosport 2

Samedi 14 janvier

14h : Northampton - Castres (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport 2

14h : Connacht - Zebre (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport Max 6

16h15 : Wasps - Toulouse (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport Max 6

20h45 : Racing 92 - Leicester (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport Max 10

21 h : Brive - Worcester (Challenge Cup) sur France 4

Dimanche 15 janvier

14h : Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport 2

14h : Llanelli - Saracens (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport Max 6

14h15 : Perpignan - Aurillac (Pro D2) sur Eurosport 2

16h15 : Toulon - Sale (ChampionsCup) sur France 2 et BeInSport Max 6

18h30 : Exeter - Ulster (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport Max 6

