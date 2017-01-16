Icon Sport
PROGRAMME TV - Champions cup, Matches en direct... L'agenda TV du 16 au 22 janvier 2016
PROGRAMME TV - La phase de poule des compétitions européennes touche à sa fin ce week-end. Pendant ce temps, la Pro D2 continue avec la 18e journée. Si vous ratez une rencontre cette semaine, vous n'aurez aucune excuse.
Jeudi 19 janvier
20h45 : Biarritz - Agen (Pro D2) sur Canal + sport
Vendredi 20 janvier
19h15 : Les Tontons Flankers (animé par Christian Califano) sur Eurosport 2
20h : Albi - Mont-de-Marsan (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player
20h : Béziers - Narbonne (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player
20h : Carcassonne - Vannes (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player
20h : Dax - Bourgoin (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player
20h : Montauban - Soyaux-Angoulême (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player
20h30 : Colomiers - Perpignan (Pro D2) sur Eurosport 2
20h45 : Montpellier - Northampton (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 9
20h45 : Castres - Leinster (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 10
22h15 : Soir de Pro D2 (animé par Géraldine Pons) sur Eurosport 2
Samedi 21 janvier
14h : Clermont - Exeter (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport 2
14h : Ulster - Bordeaux-Bègles (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 5
16h15 : Saracens - Toulon (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 5
18h30 : Munster-Racing 92 (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 10
21h : La Rochelle - Trévise (Challenge Cup) sur France 4
Dimanche 22 janvier
14h : Stade français - Harlequins (Challenge Cup) sur BeInSport 2
14h15 : Aurillac - Oyonnax (Pro D2) sur Eurosport 2
16h15 : Toulouse - Connacht (Champions Cup) sur France 2 et sur BeInSport 2
16h15 : Zebre - Wasps (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 8