Icon Sport

PROGRAMME TV - Champions cup, Matches en direct... L'agenda TV du 16 au 22 janvier 2016

L'agenda TV du 16 au 22 janvier 2016
Maxime Brossard

Il y a 5 heures

PROGRAMME TV - La phase de poule des compétitions européennes touche à sa fin ce week-end. Pendant ce temps, la Pro D2 continue avec la 18e journée. Si vous ratez une rencontre cette semaine, vous n'aurez aucune excuse.

Jeudi 19 janvier

20h45 : Biarritz - Agen (Pro D2) sur Canal + sport

Vendredi 20 janvier

19h15 : Les Tontons Flankers (animé par Christian Califano) sur Eurosport 2

20h : Albi - Mont-de-Marsan (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Béziers - Narbonne (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Carcassonne - Vannes (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Dax - Bourgoin (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h : Montauban - Soyaux-Angoulême (Pro D2) sur Eurosport Player

20h30 : Colomiers - Perpignan (Pro D2) sur Eurosport 2

20h45 : Montpellier - Northampton (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 9

20h45 : Castres - Leinster (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 10

22h15 : Soir de Pro D2 (animé par Géraldine Pons) sur Eurosport 2

Samedi 21 janvier

14h : Clermont - Exeter (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport 2

14h : Ulster - Bordeaux-Bègles (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 5

16h15 : Saracens - Toulon (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 5

18h30 : Munster-Racing 92 (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 10

21h : La Rochelle - Trévise (Challenge Cup) sur France 4

Dimanche 22 janvier

14h : Stade français - Harlequins (Challenge Cup) sur BeInSport 2

14h15 : Aurillac - Oyonnax (Pro D2) sur Eurosport 2

16h15 : Toulouse - Connacht (Champions Cup) sur France 2 et sur BeInSport 2

16h15 : Zebre - Wasps (Champions Cup) sur BeInSport max 8

0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir
Pariez sur le meilleur du Rugby
Jouer comporte des risques: endettement, dépendance... Appelez le 09 74 75 13 13 (appel non surtaxé)
Ailleurs sur le Web
Vidéos à ne pas manquer

Vidéo - Lafond : "Un club prestigieux comme le Stade Toulousain devrait avoir un grand buteur"

03:00
Vidéos populaires
Flanquart : "Clermont est au-dessus cette saison"
16 612 vues13/01 à 21:10
Moni : "Clerc mérite une belle sortie"
18 793 vues13/01 à 21:09
Recommandé pour vous
1
CHAMPIONS CUP- Si précieux et arraché au finish, ce point de bonus va faire du bien à Toulon (27-12)
2
CHAMPIONS CUP - Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont (6-9) - A l'expérience, l'ASM se qualifie pour les quarts
3
Champions Cup - Clermont, Montpellier, Ashton, qualifiés... Le debrief de la 5e journée
4
Mourad Boudjellal (Toulon) : "Les Saracens sont champions d'Europe ? On l'est trois fois"
5
Wasps - Toulouse (17-14), l'antisèche : La situation de Toulouse aurait dû être bien meilleure
6
CHAMPIONS CUP - Clermont a une dette à solder, définitivement
7
Champions Cup - Racing 92 - Leicester (34-3) - Le Racing 92 a au moins sauvé son honneur
8
Champions Cup - Clermont bat Bordeaux-Bègles (6-9) et se qualifie pour les quarts
il y a 24 minutes
VIDEO - Champions Cup - Lafond : "Un club comme le Stade Toulousain doit avoir un grand buteur"
Il y a 5 heures
PROGRAMME TV - Champions cup, Matches en direct... L'agenda TV du 16 au 22 janvier 2016
Il y a 6 heures
La 5e journée de Champions Cup en émojis
Il y a 8 heures
Champions Cup - Clermont, Montpellier, Ashton, qualifiés... Le debrief de la 5e journée
Il y a 22 heures
Mourad Boudjellal (Toulon) : "Les Saracens sont champions d'Europe ? On l'est trois fois"
Il y a 8 heures
Combien de clubs français vont se qualifier en quarts ?
Il y a 22 heures
CHAMPIONS CUP- Si précieux et arraché au finish, ce point de bonus va faire du bien à Toulon (27-12)
Il y a 24 heures
Champions Cup - Toulon s'impose avec le bonus offensif contre Sale (27-12)